Alexander Matthew Colvin, born in Pittsfield May 3, 1994, he passed away Wednesday, September 30th at home following a seizure surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong resident of Pittsfield who grew up with his biggest champions, his grandparents, Philip and Leona Viscuso. He was the son of Amy Colvin of Boynton Beach, Florida.



Alex attended Pittsfield schools, graduating from Taconic High School in 2012. He attended Berkshire Community College and Palm Beach State College. He worked for Michael A. Bianco Landscaping, a job he took great pride in.



Alex made lifelong friendships through all the sports teams and hobbies in his life.



His passion for baseball started at the age of 4 and continued throughout his life, Coaches Pitch, Little League, Babe Ruth, AAU, spring and fall ball. After multiple shoulder surgeries, he reentered the sport two years ago, holding down the fort as the catcher for the Berkshire Devils, referred to by teammates as "the Ironman."



While at Taconic along with baseball, he wore the Braves logo in Soccer, Lacrosse, Basketball, Cross Country, Track & Field and Golf. He was a team player at every turn, winning or losing wasn't as important as giving it your all, doing your personal best.



An avid outdoor enthusiast, he excelled at skiing, long distance biking and running any mountain he could, hitting it hard and fast, the same way he road BMX and raced motocross throughout the region, proudly sporting #594.



His craft and one of the things he leaves behind for so many was his mastery of photography and videography. He loved creating countless photos and videos with his venture AC594 Productions. He wanted his friends to enjoy his photos and videos that documented their life.



His ability to build out a car was evident in his prized possession, The Dad Wagon, highly regarded for its design with air lift performance at car meets throughout the northeast.



His pride and joy, the reason he fought through his seizures, his son, Griffin and the love of his life, Victoria Mason. Victoria and Alex brought their boy into this world two years ago, together they formed a love for him that was evident in every moment they shared together, every milestone, family was the most important thing to him, and he cherished every moment since Griffin's birth and was the ultimate father.



In addition to his family above, he leaves his brother, Jared Rollins. His Auntie, Kelly Marion and her husband Jay of Pittsfield, cousins, Jameson and Cooper Baity. Uncle Scott and his wife Mindie, of Lantana, Florida, cousins, Sebastian and Sasha Colvin. His Nana, Theresa Viscuso and Aunt Maria Viscuso of LaJolla, Calif and his Uncles, Ralph Viscuso of Los Angeles, Calif., Michael Viscuso, his daughter Natalie, and Brian Viscuso, his children Patience and Dante of San Diego, Calif. His Zia Christine Delmolino and husband, Michael of Dallas, Texas, Aunt Valerie Cooksley and husband William of Houston, Texas. Victoria's parents, Todd and Lisa Loehr, their daughter, Andrea of Pittsfield, along with Jeff and Danielle Mason of Gt. Barrington. His beloved protector, always at his side, his boxer Bailey. He was predeceased in 2012 by his "Grandpa" Philip T. Viscuso, his biggest fan.



Alex leaves Great Aunt's Linda, Nancy and Mary Colvin, countless family members and friends to many to name. For those who knew Alex, he always wanted you included, he wanted you to laugh, and he wanted you to live life to the fullest like he did regardless of the obstacles in the way. His family would like to thank the members of the Pittsfield Police Dept., Pittsfield Fire Fighters and County Ambulance Crews who kept him with us for the 13 years he battled epilepsy. Your kindness and compassion for Alex and his family at every call will never be forgotten.



The family asks that each time you wear purple you think of Alex and the countless others fighting the battle with Epilepsy.



FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held THURSDAY, October 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, Administrator. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held WEDNESDAY, October 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Griffin Colvin Scholarship/Trust Fund established at Greylock Federal Credit Union or to the Epilepsy Foundation, in care of the funeral home.



