Mr. Alfonso Cirillo, age 91 of 72 Leona Dr. Pittsfield, died Friday afternoon after a long illness. He was born in San Valentino in Abruzzo Citeriore, Italy, and was the last of the 4 children of the late Domenico and Domenica Marulli Cirillo. Educated in the local schools, he was a graduate of LaScuola Secondaria di San Valentino. He emigrated to this country settling in Pittsfield in 1948 and became employed at the former General Electric Co. Upon being drafted into the U. S. Army, he was stationed in Germany.
When granted military leave, he would travel by train to his sister's home in Italy. There, he was introduced to the former Maria Danese, whom he courted and ultimately married July 13, 1952. Following the birth of their first daughter, Anna, they came to America Aug. 13, 1953.
Mr. Cirillo rejoined G.E. where he was employed initially as a painter and later in assembly. Prior to his retirement, he helped assemble transmissions for the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. Alfonso retired in 1988 with a total of 40 years of service with the company.
Generous and giving to a fault, he most enjoyed being with his family and extended family. He changed his shifts at the GE to evenings so he could care for his daughter. If you lived near North Street, you would see them both walk late in the afternoon to the former Coat Factory to greet his wife and to share the childcare responsibilities. Together they would walk home and he would turn around then to walk to the GE to begin his shift.
Alfonso was a long time communicant of Mount Carmel Church and upon its closing became a communicant of St. Joseph's Church. He loved to travel to Canada to visit with their relatives and especially loved to watch his three grandsons play Soccer for the former St. Joseph's High School.
You could tell what time of the year it was by observing Alfonso's activities. Springtime was for getting his large garden prepared and ready and the Summer was for tending the plants and working in his yard. Fall was the time for the Harvest and making his own wine followed by Winter which was for eating and drinking the fruits of his labors. You knew you were a valued member of the extended family if you were gifted a bottle to enjoy in your own home. Again, a generous man.
In addition to his wife, Maria, he is survived by his daughters, Anna F. Stack and her husband Shaun, of Pittsfield and Donna M. Hanson and her husband, Christian, of Pittsfield. He was the very proud 'Nonno' of his three grandsons, Christopher J. Stack and his wife, Catalina and their daughters, Marcella and Isabella, Corey M. Stack and his wife, Anna Maria and their son Brandon, and Nico J. Terpak. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and his greatest competitor whether it was concerning wine making or Bocce, Tony and Lella Danese of Pittsfield and all of his extended family here, in Canada and in Italy.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be private for the immediate family given the restrictions placed on us all. Entombment will take place in St. Michael the Archangel Mausoleum at St. Joseph's Cemetery. A Memorial Mass, celebrating the life of Alfonso "Nonno" Cirillo, will take place at St. Joseph's Church at a future date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, and in the spirit of Alfonso's doing for others, memorial donations may be made to the Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center (Girl's Inc. of the Berkshires) in care of the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME, which has been entrusted by the family with his care.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 31, 2020