|
|
DALTON - Alfred "Jerry" J. Young Jr., 69, of Dalton, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 at Craneville Place of Dalton following a brief illness.
Jerry was born on November 13, 1949 in Springfield, MA, to Ruth (Barnard) Young and Alfred J. Young Sr. He grew up in Becket and was a 1967 graduate of Wahconah Regional High School.
He enlisted in the US ARMY in 1977 and served for 22 years until his retirement in 1999. During his service to our country, he earned several awards including the Bronze Star Medal. Following his retirement, Jerry worked for Price Chopper Supermarkets from 2000 until his retirement in 2015.
Jerry enjoyed fishing, gardening, being out in nature and doing handyman work. Jerry was also a family man and loved to help others.
He leaves his wife Jessica, whom he married June 23, 2012, a daughter Tracy Beliveau (Derek) of New Mexico, son Joshua Young (Cheryl) of Indiana, son Nathan Young of North Carolina. He also leaves three stepsons Damian, Zachary, and Anthony Funk. Jerry also had eight grandchildren and one great grandson. He is also survived by two sisters Karen Pedercini (Craig) of Williamstown, MA and Jeanette Young of Lee, MA.
FUNERAL NOTICE- Calling hours for Mr. Jerry Young will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at BARTLETT-WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 525 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226 from 4PM - 7PM. In Lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Friends of Renal Dialysis - (F.O.R.D), c/o Berkshire Medical Center Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center, 725 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences to his family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019