|
|
Alfred W. Cross, 91 of Adams, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. Born in Adams on January 27, 1928 he was the son of the late George and May Bush Cross, and attended Adams schools. His last place of employment was for Williams College retiring in 1990 after twenty years of service. Prior to that he worked for many years for the former Berkshire Fine Spinning Co. in Adams. In his earlier years Al and his wife enjoyed square dancing, casino's, and walking there two poodles. He was a long time communicant of Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church in Adams. His wife the former Lucille Mignault whom he married on August 1, 1953, died November 20, 2009. He is survived by a niece and caregiver, Betty Simken and several other nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, George and Harold Cross, two sisters, Beatrice Goodermote and Rita Malloy. A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Al will take place Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10AM in Notre Dame Church in Adams, celebrated by the Rev. William Cyr of the Parish of St. John Paul II. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams, Calling hours from the TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME in Adams will be Saturday from 8:30AM until the time of the service.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 11, 2019