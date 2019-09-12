|
Mrs. Alice Barbara (Davis) Kolodziej, 72, of Adams, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
She was born in North Adams on February 9, 1947, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Ruth (Stewart) Davis. She attended schools in North Adams.
Mrs. Kolodziej last worked for Excelsior Processing and Engraving in North Adams until her retirement. Earlier she had worked for many years for the former Waverly Fabrics in Adams.
Her husband, Ronald E. Kolodziej, whom she married on August 4, 1969, died on February 24, 2018.
She is survived by her son, Chad Kolodziej and his wife Ashley of Adams; her daughter Tracy Schettini; six grandchildren; Cash, Raven and Jade Kolodziej and Madison Clark, Joshua Tassone and Owen Schettini, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Clarence, Walter and Kenneth Davis and by a sister Amber Ritcher.
A graveside service for Alice and Ronald will be held on Monday, September 16th at 2:00 P.M. in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Burial will follow.
There are no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements.
To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019