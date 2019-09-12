Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Bellevue Cemetery
Adams, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Kolodziej
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice B. Kolodziej


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice B. Kolodziej Obituary
Mrs. Alice Barbara (Davis) Kolodziej, 72, of Adams, died on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.

She was born in North Adams on February 9, 1947, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Ruth (Stewart) Davis. She attended schools in North Adams.

Mrs. Kolodziej last worked for Excelsior Processing and Engraving in North Adams until her retirement. Earlier she had worked for many years for the former Waverly Fabrics in Adams.

Her husband, Ronald E. Kolodziej, whom she married on August 4, 1969, died on February 24, 2018.

She is survived by her son, Chad Kolodziej and his wife Ashley of Adams; her daughter Tracy Schettini; six grandchildren; Cash, Raven and Jade Kolodziej and Madison Clark, Joshua Tassone and Owen Schettini, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by three brothers, Clarence, Walter and Kenneth Davis and by a sister Amber Ritcher.

A graveside service for Alice and Ronald will be held on Monday, September 16th at 2:00 P.M. in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. Family and friends are invited to attend.

Burial will follow.

There are no calling hours.

Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements.

To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now