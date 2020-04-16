Home

Alice (King) Barber


1922 - 2020
Alice (King) Barber 97, formally of Williamstown, Ma. passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, due to complications of Dementia, at the Hawthorne Inn, an assisted living facility, in Winter Haven, Florida.

She was born on September 9, 1922, daughter of the late Joseph and Georgianna (Bombardier) King of North Pownal, Vt.

Alice was a homemaker. She lived most of her life in Williamstown, Ma. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Barber. She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Barber) Copeland, sister, Eva (King) Barber, niece, Linda (Barber) Beaudreau, (Thomas) all of Winter Haven, Fl. and several other nieces and nephews. A small graveside service will take place at a future date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 16, 2020
