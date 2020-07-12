1/1
Alice Billings
1923 - 2020
Mrs. Alice Billings, 96, of Dalton, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born in Springfield MA, on November 17, 1923, the daughter of the late Harold and Jane Mason Dudley, she graduated from high school in Longmeadow, MA.

Alice was a homemaker whose primary focus was on raising her family with love and care, spending the winters together skiing on Mt. Greylock and summering together on East Pond.

Alice enjoyed spending time with family & friends at her island cabin on East Pond, Maine where she summered every year throughout her long life.

She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Dalton, where she could often be found in the choir or volunteering at the Green Gargoyle and other church functions. Alice also offered her time at Berkshire Medical Center, as well as other organizations throughout town.

Alice was predeceased by her beloved husband of nearly 55 years, Harvey S. Billings, whom she married on December 2, 1944. Harvey passed away in 1999. She was also predeceased by her brother, Mason Dudley. Alice is survived by her children, Alan Billings, fiance of Hope Fagant, Dudley Billings, husband of Linda Billings, Dana Billings, husband of Susan Billings, and Scott Billings, husband of Barbara Billings. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Christine, Alison, Jessica, Andrew, Amy, Mason, and Ryan, along with six great grandchildren.

Funeral Notice:

A private graveside service for Mrs. Alice Billings will be held at a later date at Ashuelot Cemetery. A public memorial service is being planned for later this year, when current social restrictions will allow. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellington Funeral Service
220 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-4064
