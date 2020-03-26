|
Alice "Jane" Morris, aged 97, passed away in her sleep in the early morning hours of March 21, 2020.
She was born on January 28, 1923, at home in Williamstown, to Joseph Dennett and Alexina (LaForest) Dennett. A War bride, she was married to Arthur J Morris Jr on January 10, 1944 at St Raphael's church in Williamstown MA. She then spent several months at fort Bragg North Carolina while her husband was in training to participate in World War II. When he shipped overseas, she returned to Williamstown and subsequently gave birth to their first child. After the war, they made their home in Williamstown for a few years and then moved to Hancock MA where they raised their family. In retirement she lived in Florida for 10 years then returned to Berkshire County to be near family for her remaining years.
Primarily a homemaker, Alice occasionally waitressed at several local restaurants. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, country music, and most of all spending time with her family and friends. She possessed a good sense of humor and appreciated a good joke. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A life spent devoted to family, Alice is survived by three sons: David and wife Susan of Lee, Stephen and wife Ahlene of Pittsfield, Christopher and wife Christine of Stephentown, NY. Eight Grandchildren: Amy Guachione and husband James of Becket, Scott Morris and wife Sheena of South Lee, Richard Morris of Lee, Shane Morris and wife Kristin of Lee, Johnnie Alan Morris and wife Dinah of Canton, Maine, Jenny Carey and husband Michael of North Adams, Thor Morris of Pittsfield, Tyler Morris of Stephentown NY; Ten Great Grandchildren: Richard N Morris Jr, David F Morris, Logan, Alice, William and Bonnie Rose Morris, Alicia, Cody, Samantha and Jacob Carey and 1 Great Great Grandchild: Mason Carey. She is also survived by her brother Francis of Johnsonville NY.
Alice was predeceased by her parents, her husband Arthur, her son Alan, her brother Roger Dennett and her sister Ruth Chenaille.
Alice's family would like to thank Elder Services for coordinating the service providers that made it possible for Alice to remain independent and living at home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Elder Services of Berkshire County in care of Kelly Funeral Home at 3 Main St. Lee MA 0123.
In accordance with Alice's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a future time.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 26, 2020