Alice Louise Boivin, age 98, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born in Pittsfield, MA on September 28, 1921, to Arthur and Delphine Boyer Fields.
She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1939. She retired after 45 years at Eaton Paper Corporation in Pittsfield, MA. Alice enjoyed quilting and knitting. She was a member of Risen Savior Catholic Church in Albuquerque, NM.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Lawrence A. Boivin; her parents; brothers, William and Edward; and sister, Elaine.
Alice is survived by her daughters, Carol Boivin of Albuquerque, NM , and Susan Pules of Rio Rancho, NM; her sister, Geraldine Woitkowski of North Carolina.
Private services will be held.
Thank you to the Staff of Casa Contenta in Rio Rancho.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Alice's honor to St. Felix's Pantry www.stfelixpantry.org/donate/
