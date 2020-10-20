Ms. Alice Hale, 94, passed away on October 10, 2020.Alice was born September 2, 1926, the daughter of Arnold B. and Elizabeth Loring Hale. She was raised in Tyringham and she was the fifth generation to work on Sunset Farm.After graduation from High School, she attended the University of Massachusetts' Stockbridge School of Agriculture until an illness in the family brought her home.She was nominated for the Farm Bureau John Ogonowski Award in recognition of her long service to the Farm Bureau in 2011.Alice did double duty in the 4-H as leader in the Dairy Cub and 4-H horse club. Alice served as the Tyringham Town Clerk for 30 years. She was a member of the Tyringham Council on Aging and was chairman , until her death, of the Tyringham Historical Society.In her earlier years she sang with her mother in the choir of the Tyringham Union Church. In 1944 she joined the Eastern Star Masonic Temple in Lee where she held every position. In 1991 she and her brother Donald Hale, opened the family home as a bed and breakfast for the next 18 years.Alice was predeceased by her mother and father, sister-in-law Mary Hale, and nephew A. Stephen Hale. She leaves her brother Donald Hale, niece Christine Corcoran (Bill) of Lenox Dale, great- nephews: D.C. Bienvenue (Tara) of Sarasota, Fla. and Christian Bienvenue (Mazie) of Reno, NV and four great- great nieces and nephews, Mason, Mary, Wren and Roque.Services will be held at a future time.