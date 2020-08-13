Alice MacFarland (Morrison) Bratcher of Williamstown, MA died on August 11th, at her home of 74 years on Cold Spring Rd. in Williamstown, where she had lived with her husband Henry, since their marriage after WWII on July 31, 1948. Alice was born in North Adams, MA on January 4, 1926, a daughter of the late James S. and Mary G. (Reid) Morrison both of Scottish descent. Alice attended local schools and graduated from Williamstown High School. She became employed at the Sprague Electric company when just 17 years old. She was proud of her opportunity to work as executive secretary to Robert C. Sprague Jr. in addition to this position she coordinated and scheduled pilots and passenger services for Sprague Aviation for many years. After her retirement from Sprague Electric she worked for Turboprop aviation at the North Adams airport for many years.
While working at Sprague, during the Eisenhower presidency, she worked for Robert Sprague Sr. on a project with the Defense Department researching the possible risk of foreign air attack over the Arctic. That research resulted in radar installations in Alaska which were first named "White Alice". The entire Northern Defense System was subsequently coined the "White Alice Communications System" (WACS), which was said to be named in her honor for her service on the project.
Alice was a local woman Icon. Alice was an active member of the First Baptist Church and the Ladies Auxiliary Post 152 American Legion. Alice first met her future husband Henry when they were next door neighbors on Cold Spring Rd in Williamstown at 10 years of age. The neighbors; including Henry's "Bratcher" cousins across the road, had many wonderful experiences together. One most memorable activity; Alice, Henry, his sister Joyce and Alice's sister Jeannie together at one time riding "Old Jerry" the workhorse bareback on trails and up mountain sides throughout Williamstown.
Alice's home was the epicenter for visits with her children, grandchildren, friends and relatives. She spent many hours with her family doing a variety of outdoor activities which everyone loved and remembers still.
Alice was predeceased by her youngest son Edward Bratcher, on July 4, 1989. Alice and her husband never fully recovered from this tragic loss. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Henry Bratcher Jr. on September 24, 2011, and four brothers James, Leonard, Robert,and most recently her loving brother Gordon Morrison at age 95.
Survivors include her sister who has lived with her in Williamstown for years, Jeannie Lemieux, daughter, Becky Bratcher, son, Henry Edward Bratcher III and his wife, Cathy as well as seven grandchildren; Nicole Bratcher-Heffernan, Henry Bratcher IV, Edward Bratcher, Gabrielle Bratcher, Edward Gijanto, Gillian Reid Gijanto, John Morrison Gijanto and three great-grandchildren; Lorelei, Colin and Jack, and her Nieces and Nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Private graveside services for Alice Bratcher will take place at the family plot in Eastlawn Cemetery, Williamstown due to limitations of virus. Donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Berkshires and Elder Services. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
