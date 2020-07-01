Alice ( Stewart) McLain., 91 of North Adams, Mass passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the North Adams Commons nursing home. Alice was born on 14 August 1928. The daughter of John Stewart 1887-1950 and Helen Louise McDermott 1896-1989. She came from a family of 8 .
Alice attended Readsboro schools. In 1948 she was accepted to the first LPN nursing class at Putnam Memorial Hospital, Graduating as in 1949. She specialized in Geriatric nursing working in area nursing homes including the Williamstown Commons and the North Adams Commons. After leaving the nursing home she worked at Northern Berkshire Mental Health until her retirement in 1998.
Alice married Forist A. McLain, Jr of Briggsviille, Mass.on April 30, 1949. They had 6 children. She was predeceased by her husband(2008) and 2 daughters, Donna Saunders ( 2003) and Joan Russell ( 2002).
She was the last surviving member of her Stewart siblings. Charlotte Butterfield of Jacksonville, Vermont, Kenneth Stewart of Bennington, Vermont , Mildred Snow of Dover, Vermont , Mary Jane Canedy of Wilmington , Vermont, Jean Schecterle, of Shelburne Falls, Mass, Anna Mae Jones of Colraine, Mass and Helen Ireland of Coralville, Iowa. She is survived by one daughter, Lois Bergmans of Bennington , Vermont and 3 sons, Steven and Monica McLain , Forist and Kathleen McLain and Douglas McLain, all of North Adams. 16 grandchildren , 17 great grandchildren and one great grandchild.
FUNERAL NOTICE : A service to celebrate the life of Alice McLain will be held at the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home , WEST Chapel on Thursday July 2,2020 at 1pm. Burial will follow in the Clarksburg Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours and no reception following due to COVID-19. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Alice attended Readsboro schools. In 1948 she was accepted to the first LPN nursing class at Putnam Memorial Hospital, Graduating as in 1949. She specialized in Geriatric nursing working in area nursing homes including the Williamstown Commons and the North Adams Commons. After leaving the nursing home she worked at Northern Berkshire Mental Health until her retirement in 1998.
Alice married Forist A. McLain, Jr of Briggsviille, Mass.on April 30, 1949. They had 6 children. She was predeceased by her husband(2008) and 2 daughters, Donna Saunders ( 2003) and Joan Russell ( 2002).
She was the last surviving member of her Stewart siblings. Charlotte Butterfield of Jacksonville, Vermont, Kenneth Stewart of Bennington, Vermont , Mildred Snow of Dover, Vermont , Mary Jane Canedy of Wilmington , Vermont, Jean Schecterle, of Shelburne Falls, Mass, Anna Mae Jones of Colraine, Mass and Helen Ireland of Coralville, Iowa. She is survived by one daughter, Lois Bergmans of Bennington , Vermont and 3 sons, Steven and Monica McLain , Forist and Kathleen McLain and Douglas McLain, all of North Adams. 16 grandchildren , 17 great grandchildren and one great grandchild.
FUNERAL NOTICE : A service to celebrate the life of Alice McLain will be held at the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home , WEST Chapel on Thursday July 2,2020 at 1pm. Burial will follow in the Clarksburg Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours and no reception following due to COVID-19. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 1, 2020.