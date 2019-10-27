|
Mrs. Alice N. LaChapelle, 98, of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Pittsfield on June 16, 1921, the daughter of Frank and Julia Rodrigues Nascimento, Sr, she was a 1939 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Mrs. LaChapelle worked at General Electric in Pittsfield and later for Sears in the Account Receivable Department.
A devout catholic, she was a communicant of St. Charles Church and a contributor toward their many renovation projects over her years as a parishioner.
Alice was an avid reader, she also enjoyed golfing, bowling, dancing, the Red Sox, vacations on Cape Cod and spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Robert E. LaChapelle, who passed away in 1990. Alice leaves her son, Peter F. LaChapelle with whom she resided in her later years, as well as daughter, Sandra J. Gagne of Dracut, MA, and Karyn A. Sliva and her husband John of Tewksbury, MA; two granddaughters, Tanya M. Gagne and Brooke J. Sliva; sister-in-law, Sue (LaChapelle) Dennis of Pittsfield and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother, Frank Nascimento, Jr. and a sister, Mary (Nascimento) Pearce.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mrs. Alice N. LaChapelle, will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Church, celebrated by the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus and concelebrated by Rev. John Tuohey, Administrator. There will be an hour of visitation Tuesday morning, prior to the service, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery will be private and a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019