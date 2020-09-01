Alicia M. Scales, 44 of Pittsfield, passed away August 26, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Ms. Scales will be held THURSDAY, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be held at a later date. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA, to help the family defray expenses.
