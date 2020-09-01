1/
Alicia M. Scales
1976 - 2020
Alicia M. Scales, 44 of Pittsfield, passed away August 26, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services for Ms. Scales will be held THURSDAY, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be held at a later date. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA, to help the family defray expenses.

For full obituary, please visit www.DERYFUNERALHOME.com

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
