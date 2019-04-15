|
Mrs. Aline (Desautels) Carey, 85, formerly of Adams, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Winchester (MA) Hospital. She was born in Adams on June 3, 1933, a daughter of the late Hector and Albina (Gagnon) Desautels, and graduated from the former Adams High School with the Class of 1951, where she had served as her Class Treasurer. Mrs. Carey worked as a Guidance Office aide at Hoosac Valley High school from 1975 until 1980. She then worked as a client intake counselor for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance until retiring in 1998. She was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II at Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, Adams. She enjoyed playing bridge, golfing and skiing. She was active with her high school reunion committee, and loved her family and many friends.
Her husband, Robert B. Carey, whom she married on February 4, 1956, died on March 15, 1990.
She is survived by two sons, David Carey of Grayslake, IL; and James Carey and his wife, Carolle St.Fleur-Carey of North Reading, MA; one granddaughter, Melody Carey of Oakland, CA; nephews Steven and Anthony Zaloga, and Michael and Peter Flynn; nieces Ellen Flynn and Ann McBride; and her godchild, Jennifer Rourke .
She was predeceased by her sisters Jean Flynn, Muriel Zaloga and Annette Desautels; her nephews Jack and Daniel Zaloga; and her niece, Meg Woloss.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, Apr. 18th, at 9:00 AM from the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, Adams, celebrated by Rev. Steven G. Montesanti, Pastor. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. Calling hours are Wednesday from 3 to 6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John Paul II Parish, PO Box 231, Adams, MA 01220. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 15, 2019