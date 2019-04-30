|
Alissa G. (Vareschi) Porcaro, 44, a resident of Sharon, died peacefully at home after a courageous cancer journey on Thursday, April 25, 2019 where she was surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Alissa married Matthew J. Porcaro on June 9, 2001. This coming June they would have celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. Alissa and Matt met on the first day of college 26 years ago. Alissa is the daughter of John A. and Patricia A. (Swift) Vareschi of North Adams, where she was born and raised. Alissa was a graduate of Drury High School, Class of 1993. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in 1997 from St. Michael's College, Colchester, VT and earned her Master's Degree from Suffolk University Boston in 2004.
Alissa resided in Sharon since 2012 after living in Stoughton for 8 years where she met many lifelong friends. Alissa was a devoted stay at home mom for the past 14 years. Prior to that she worked for Massport at Logan Airport and Biogen in Cambridge. She was on the Board of Directors of the Stoughton YMCA and was active in both the Stoughton and Sharon Mom's Clubs. Alissa worked tirelessly raising money for Camperships at the Y, the local food bank and clothing drives. She was extremely proud of training and participating in the Sharon Triathlon. She loved trips to Disney World, the National Seashore on Cape Cod and skiing throughout New England. Alissa adored visiting her hometown. She especially loved MassMoCA, walks on the Appalachian Trail, and hiking to the numerous waterfalls on Mt. Greylock. Alissa had a passion for live music and attended countless concerts with her husband and her friends. Among her most cherished memories were going for foliage rides in the Berkshires with her Nana and Papa Swift, hiking Mount Mansfield with Matt, and going to Nantasket Beach with her children on hot summer days.
In addition to her husband and parents, Alissa is survived by her loving daughters, Brynn K. Porcaro, Megan E. Porcaro and Sarah V. Porcaro all of Sharon. She also leaves her brother, Joseph J. Vareschi and his wife Elizabeth of Florida, MA, her sister Maria E. Vareschi and her husband Juan Roldan Aristizabal of Charlestown and her sister Anna V. Singh and her husband Amar of North Andover. She was the daughter-in-law of Joseph Porcaro and the late Ann Porcaro and the sister-in-law of Maura Martin and her husband Louis. She is also survived by her nieces; Emma, Julia and Vivian Vareschi and her nephews Joseph A. Vareschi and Sean Martin.
Funeral services will be held at the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Tuesday, April 30 at 9:45 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Sharon at 11 AM. Visiting Hours will be Monday from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place at Rock Ridge Cemetery, Sharon.
A fund has been designated in Alissa's memory. Donations can be made to Old Colony YMCA, 445 Central St., Stoughton, MA 02072.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 30, 2019