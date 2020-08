Or Copy this URL to Share

Allan E. Wright died August 10, 2020 in Milton, Florida. Surround by his family.



He is survived by his wife, Diane Charon Wright; his children: Jeremiah Wright, Joshua Wright, Sonya Capehart, Amanda Waas, their spouses and his grandchildren; his mother Gertrude Wright of North Adams; siblings: Mark Wright, Russ Wright, Sharon Lindner, Cynthia Haggart and niece and nephews. His father Russell Wright died in 2011.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store