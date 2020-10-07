1/1
Alson S. Reynolds Sr.
1951 - 2020
Alson S. Reynolds, Sr., aka Chuck, 69, of Pittsfield, MA passed away peacefully September 24, 2020.

He was born in Mill River, MA on August 29, 1951 to Daisy Clark Reynolds and Carroll Reynolds, Sr. of Waterbury, VT.

Mr. Reynolds attended Lee High School in Lee, MA. He worked proudly for many years as a housekeeper for Berkshire Medical Center and as a limousine driver for a transportation service.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, being out in nature, fishing, taking long car rides, and playing his mass lottery numbers game.

Alson leaves behind his beloved children, Jason and Vicki Doody of Jacksonville, FL, Thomas Reynolds of Pittsfield, Justin and Bethanie Reynolds of Pittsfield, Andrea Reynolds of North Adams, Alson Reynolds, Jr., of West Lebanon, NY; his brothers, John and Noreen Reynolds of Pittsfield, Carroll Reynolds, Jr., of Bennington, VT, Richard Reynolds of West Springfield, MA, and Kevin and Vicky Reynolds of Hampton, VA; and his sisters, Karen and Glenn Petrone of Debary, FL, and Elizabeth Walker of Baytown, TX. He also leaves his former wife and friend, Susan A. Reynolds; and his precious grandchildren, Kierstyn, Skylar, Sebastian, Brandon II, Alexander, Olivia, Justin Jr., Daisy, Alson III, Vernon Jr., and Eliana.

He was predeceased by his sister, Judith Cole and his grandson Jeffrey.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mr. Reynolds will be held, FRIDAY, October 9, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Side By Side Assisted Living in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
