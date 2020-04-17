|
|
Amelia Emily Victoria (Modena) Sheldon, 99, beloved Mother, Noni and Super Noni, died on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at North Adams Commons.
She was born in North Adams, MA on April 18, 1920, a daughter of Carlo and Carolina (Brondoni) Modena. She attended schools in Albany, NY and North Adams including the Drury High School.
Emily worked at the former Gale Shoe Co. until her marriage. She devoted the rest of her life to raising and caring for her family, which was the most important thing in her life. She was a communicant of the former St. Anthony of Padua Church. Emily enjoyed dancing, especially the chicken dance and looked forward to her weekly trips to the hairdresser. She especially enjoyed family picnics and a lively game of balloon ball. In her younger years, she enjoyed roller skating and was an avid Boston Red Sox baseball fan.
She was the widow of Donald Herbert Sheldon who died on June 5, 2000. They were married on September 6, 1941. Survivors include one daughter- Patricia Bushika of Raynham, MA and three sons- Donald H. Sheldon Jr of North Adams; Richard F. (Sandra) Sheldon of North Adams; and Gary J. (Pat) Sheldon of Clarksburg. She also leaves six grandchildren including Sharon (Peter) Rosen; Serena Sheldon (David) Deeter; Jill (Jef) Morris; Tiffany (Matt) Pelletier; Dustin (Arielle) Bushika and Barrett Bushika; seven great grandchildren including Samantha, Michelle, Alex, David, Amelia, Autumn, and Jaxon; and nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. She was predeceased by two granddaughters- Sarah Sheldon and Victoria LaCasse and three sisters and two brothers including Teresa Donega, Mary Gamache, Helen DelNegro, Victor Modena and Severino Modena. The family would like to thank the staff of the North Adams Commons for their care over the years and especially in her final weeks and would also like to thank HospiceCare in the Berkshires for their support.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A private service for Emily Sheldon will be held at this time and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Burial will be in Southview cemetery. The FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS, CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 17, 2020