Amelia White, 95, died suddenly on Sunday at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Family and friends will remember her resilience and dedication to those she loved.
Daughter of Biagio and Antonietta (Melone) Dardanelli, Amelia was born July 15, 1924, in Piana Di Caiazzo, Italy. At a very young age, she moved to the U.S. with her parents and two older sisters.
Amelia graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady, New York, where she met her husband, Walter "Bill" White. They married in 1946.
Millie and Bill both worked for General Electric Co. in Schenectady and later moved so that he could work at the company's headquarters in Pittsfield, where they raised their eight children.
They lived on Elm Street for many years. Millie also worked at England Brothers on North Street as the children grew.
Millie and Bill, who died in 2003, moved to Cape Coral, Florida, in 1988. She remained active in the Catholic community and volunteered regularly at Lee Memorial Hospital before moving back to the Berkshires in November to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and John Huemmer, of Great Barrington.
In her later years, she enjoyed playing mahjong, watching the news and was an avid reader. She was also a talented cook and her recipes have been passed down through the generations.
She is survived by her brother, William Dardanelli; her eldest son, Ronald, and his wife, Pat White; her middle son, Timothy, and his longtime partner, Robert Markley; and her youngest son, Daniel White; her daughters, Debra Malafronte, Sandra Huemmer and her husband, John, and Barbara White.
Surviving grandchildren include Matthew, Ben and Jenna Revord; Tara and Raphael Malafronte; Michael, Jen and Laura Huemmer; and Amanda Drane. Millie also leaves behind several loving nieces, Diane Dardanelli-Ringer, Annett Wheat, Donna Smith, and Kathy Curtis; and nephews, Chris Coyle, William Dardanelli Jr., and Mark Dardanelli; as well as several great-grandchildren and extended family in and around Schenectady.
In death, Millie joins her loving husband, Bill; daughters Janice and Karen White-Healy; and two of her grandchildren. She also joins her older sisters, Mary Valentino and Anne Coyle.
The family plans to hold a memorial service in the Berkshires later this year.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020