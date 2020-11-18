1/1
Amyna Lylac Scace
2020 - 2020
Amyna Lylac Scace, 6 week old daughter of Kayla M. Phillips and James R. Scace, passed away November 11, 2020.

She was born on September 29, 2020 in Pittsfield.

Besides her parents she is survived by two sisters, Kandyce and Brooke Scace of Pittsfield; maternal grandmother, Rose M. Phillips of Pittsfield; paternal grandparents, Anne Scace and Edward Carmel of Pittsfield; Paternal great-grandparents, Raymond Scace of Pittsfield and Louis Carmel of Hinsdale; as well as four aunts, many great-aunts and great-uncles and many cousins.

She was predeceased by her aunt, Billie Jeanne Phillips on November 10, 2020 and her maternal grandfather, William B. Phillips, Jr.

Funeral services will be private. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
