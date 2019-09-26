|
Andrea Marie Filkins, 58, of Adams, MA, passed away September 23, 2019.
She was born in Pittsfield on July 18, 1961 to the late Maurice and Olive Trembley Levesque.
Mrs. Filkins worked as a Special Education teacher for Hillcrest Educational Centers in Lenox, Colegrove Elementary School in North Adams, and Herberg Middle School in Pittsfield. She also worked for several years as a real estate agent for Century 21 Franklin Street.
Mrs. Filkins is survived by her son, Jonathan Andrew Filkins of Pittsfield and daughter, Jennifer Louise Filkins of Hilton Head Island, SC. Her boyfriend, Edward J. Driscoll of Adams. Her siblings, Mark Levesque of Pittsfield, Carol McLaughlin of Parrish, FL, and Susan Sala of Middlefield, MA. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Levesque.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Filkins will be held, SATURDAY, September 28, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:00am at St. Charles Church, celebrated by Fr. Jacques Coly, Parochial Vicar. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be held, FRIDAY, September 27, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hillcrest Educational Center; Moments House; or HospiceCare in the Berkshires, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019