Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Bennington Park Lawn Cemetery
207 South Street
Bennington, MA
Andrea Theresa Powers

Andrea Theresa Powers Obituary
Mrs. Andrea Theresa Powers, of Hinsdale, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Born in Bennington, VT., she was the daughter of the late George A. and Rita Bronson Allard.

Funeral Notice:

A graveside service for Mrs. Andrea Powers will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Bennington Park Lawn Cemetery, 207 South Street, Bennington, VT. There will be a time of prayer prior to the graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA. Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com for Andrea's full obituary.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 31, 2019
