Andrea W. St. James, 78, a longtime resident of Holliston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Florence S. Winterer.
Andie married her husband, William A. "Andy" St. James in 1965. They soon established residency in Framingham, and after relocations to Orono, Maine and Detroit, Michigan, they returned to Massachusetts and settled in Holliston in 1975.
Along with being devoted to her husband and children, Andie was an active parishioner at St. Mary's Church, where she taught CCD and was a Eucharistic Minister. She also participated in special needs activities and programs.
Andie loved the Holliston community and taught in the school system for many years as a teacher's aide. Along with being an amazing wife, mother and grandmother, Andie would go out of her way for any friend or acquaintance in need.
She leaves her husband of 53 years, Andy of Ashland, MA, her children, Nancy Kirshe and her husband, Scott and their sons, Sean and Bryan of Bradenton, FL; Jill Labdon and her husband, Justin and their daughters, Haley and Zoe of Brewster, MA, and Jennifer Picarillo and her husband, Alan and their sons, Matthew and William, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 4th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church of Holliston. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or or to St. Patrick's Manor, 863 Central St, Framingham, MA 01701 or stpatricksmanor.org
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019