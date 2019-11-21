|
|
Andrew Assante, 85 of Adams, MA died Tuesday November 19, 2019 at Williamstown Commons.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 21, 1934 son of John and Mary (Butera) Assante. He attended East New York High School. He was a veteran of the US Army from 1957 to 1959.
Andrew was the owner and operator of Powdershield Technologies in Adams. Before that, he worked at Cecile Industries in North Adams.
His wife was Susan L. (Trunvere) Assante who died on March 21, 2006. They were married on May 2, 1963. Survivors include two daughters- Lee S. Assante and Tracy L. Therrien, both of North Adams and one son- John A. Assante and his wife, Gail of Adams. He also leaves six grandchildren-Nicole Troop, Sean Assante Tetreault, Misty Assante Labshere, Eva Assante, Ethan Therrien and Jordyn Therrien; four great grandchildren including Elliot, Rowan, Chase and Madison; one sister- Irma LaSpina and her husband, Joseph of Brooklyn; a sister in law- Louise Wood and her husband, Karlyn of Long Island and nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Andrew Assante will be Saturday November 23, 2019 at 4:00 PM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA. Burial will be private. Calling hours at the funeral home are Saturday afternoon from 2-4 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 21, 2019