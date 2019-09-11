|
Andrew Farinon Scelsi passed away on September 3, 2019 at Tri-City Medical Center, Oceanside California after braving a severe stroke. "Andy" was born in Pittsfield, MA in 1926 to Joseph and Theresa Scelsi. He now rests in heaven with his wife, Marie D. "Mitzi" Scelsi, after a marriage of 56 years. He is survived by his loving children and extensive family.
Andy graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1944 and directly entered the United States Navy, stationed primarily in Corpus Christi, Texas during World War II. After that, Andy returned to the Northeast. He attended Siena College earning a Bachelor of Arts in English and was very close to attaining a master's degree in education. Andy loved to work and held positions at many companies. He settled into a 30 plus year career as an elementary school teacher in the Pittsfield school district, retiring in 1986. He had an even longer career at Besse-Clarke clothing store, working there until its closing in 1994. As evident by these positions, Andy loved to interact with people of all ages and was well known in the Pittsfield community.
He loved Pittsfield and was a communicant of the former Mt. Carmel church, a member of the Sons of Italy, ITAM Lodge #564 of Pittsfield and the Italian American Club. He played many sports (i.e., the Tyler Aces baseball team), coached after school sports teams, was an avid sports fan and passionate about baseball (Yankees!) and golf. He was loved by his friends, coworkers, students and always enjoyed friendly conversations with all. Andy and Mitzi loved to listen, sing and dance to music of the times, travel with friends and visit family.
Andy is survived by his son, Andrew Joseph Scelsi; by his daughter, Diane Perez, her husband, Mike Perez, and their four children, Kiana, Victor, Talia, Leilani and great-grandsons, Loia and Tate Paopao; and also by his son, Anthony "Tony" Scelsi, his wife, Maria Alma Scelsi, and their two sons, Jack and Chase. In addition, Andy is survived by extended family in the Berkshire County area.
Funeral Notice: Services will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. from the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. at Joseph's Church, 414 North St., Pittsfield with the Rev. Geoffrey J. Deeker C.S.S. Officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot at Pittsfield Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Friday, September 13, from 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made directly to UCP (United Cerebral Palsy) of Western MA, 208 West St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 or Elder Services of Berkshire County, 877 South St, Suite 4E, Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019