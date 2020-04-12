|
Andrew Lonie Colet, 52, former construction worker, landscaper, turned social services worker - and always available advisor to all - died April 4, 2020.
He leaves behind his girlfriend, Amber Parody, their daughters, Cynthia and Mia; Ms. Parody's family, including her mother, Cassandra Parody and her sister, Krystal; his brother, James Colet, his sister, Irene (Nina) Colet MD, his brother in law, James Ross, and his nephew, Marcus Colet Ross.
He also leaves behind family in Greece, including his uncle and aunt, Bill and Eugenia Souganidis, and cousins, Irini and Donita Souganidis.
He is predeceased by his mother, Marina Lequoy Colet and his father, John Demetrios Colet.
Amber remembers him for his caring of her and their family (including cooking his famous pasta sauce and spending hours with Cynthia at the local library). His brother, James, recalls their younger years getting front row seats at Grateful Dead and Hot Tuna concerts. And more recently, he remembers Andrew for his relentless drive to fix anything Andrew thought needed attention - including borrowing James' truck to haul away neighbors' fall leaves - whether he was asked to do so or not.
His nephew, Marcus, remembers his uncle as being "easy to talk to and giving good advice."
His sister, Irene (Nina), recalls his big- hearted nature, which never made others feel "lesser" - despite all he may have done for them.
In this season of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a small gathering outdoors officiated by Father John Maheras - with whom Andrew had exchanged opinions and stories many afternoons.
In lieu of flowers, and to support Amber Parody and their girls, donations may be made to the Andrew Colet Memorial Fund, care of Irene Colet MD, mailed to the Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield, MA, 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 12, 2020