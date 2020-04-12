Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Coletsos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew L. Coletsos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew L. Coletsos Obituary
Andrew Lonie Colet, 52, former construction worker, landscaper, turned social services worker - and always available advisor to all - died April 4, 2020.

He leaves behind his girlfriend, Amber Parody, their daughters, Cynthia and Mia; Ms. Parody's family, including her mother, Cassandra Parody and her sister, Krystal; his brother, James Colet, his sister, Irene (Nina) Colet MD, his brother in law, James Ross, and his nephew, Marcus Colet Ross.

He also leaves behind family in Greece, including his uncle and aunt, Bill and Eugenia Souganidis, and cousins, Irini and Donita Souganidis.

He is predeceased by his mother, Marina Lequoy Colet and his father, John Demetrios Colet.

Amber remembers him for his caring of her and their family (including cooking his famous pasta sauce and spending hours with Cynthia at the local library). His brother, James, recalls their younger years getting front row seats at Grateful Dead and Hot Tuna concerts. And more recently, he remembers Andrew for his relentless drive to fix anything Andrew thought needed attention - including borrowing James' truck to haul away neighbors' fall leaves - whether he was asked to do so or not.

His nephew, Marcus, remembers his uncle as being "easy to talk to and giving good advice."

His sister, Irene (Nina), recalls his big- hearted nature, which never made others feel "lesser" - despite all he may have done for them.

In this season of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a small gathering outdoors officiated by Father John Maheras - with whom Andrew had exchanged opinions and stories many afternoons.

In lieu of flowers, and to support Amber Parody and their girls, donations may be made to the Andrew Colet Memorial Fund, care of Irene Colet MD, mailed to the Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield, MA, 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -