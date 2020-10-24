1/
Angel Grace Smith-Weatherby
Angel Grace Smith-Weatherby, infant daughter of Diana Weatherby and Keith Smith, passed away at Baystate Medical Center on October 14, 2020.

Besides her parents, she is survived by her sister, Miya Faith, three brothers, Carson Matthew, Hayden Michael-Dwight and Preston John. As well as her maternal grandparents, Juliette and Michael Weatherby of North Adams, and Floyd and Samantha Amidon of Bellows Falls, VT, and paternal grandmother, Diann Noren of Pittsfield.

Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 24, 2020.
