Angela D. Fields, 77, of Pittsfield passed away suddenly Tuesday, October 22, 2019. The daughter of the late Benjamin and Ann Gondolfo, she was born in Bronx, NY on May 24, 1942.
She was educated in New York City schools, before graduating in 1960 from Eastchester High School. After moving to Berkshire County in 1966, she settled in Pittsfield in 1968.
Angela owned and operated Life Management Services, Inc in Pittsfield, and also owned Signature Signs along with her husband. She worked for many years at Elder Services, Inc. from which she retired in 2014. At the time of her death, Angela was contracting as a representative for those in need of care as a Certified Rogers Guardian. Throughout her professional life, she passionately advocated for the mental health community.
Angela loved supporting her grandchildren's activities and sports and was a volunteer at Sacred Heart's Adoration Chapel in Pittsfield for many years.
She is survived by her best friend and husband Dave of 45 years, sons Derek Garofano of Pittsfield and David Fields Jr (Joann) of Niskayuna, NY, daughter Melissa Garofano of Pittsfield, grandchildren Carly Garofano, Mya Desautels, David Fields III, and Braden Fields, sisters Donnajean Gondolfo of Pittsfield, Robin Gassler (James) of Surrey, Virginia, and a nephew Derek Gassler of Blacksburg, Virginia. Angela was predeceased by a brother, Robert Gondolfo.
Funeral Notice: Services will take place Monday, October 28, 2019 at 9:00a.m. from the FLYNN & DAGNOLI -BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME Funeral, 5 Elm Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 196 Elm Street. Pittsfield with the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Administrator Pro Tem officiating. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday, October 27 from 4-7p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 25, 2019