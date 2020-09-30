Angela "Angie" Savery of Middlefield, MA passed away with quiet grace on September 27 surrounded by her loved ones.
Born in Gering, Nebraska on December 20, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Ed and Laura Horalek.
She married Rodney G. Savery on September 6, 1958. Angie drove school bus and was head baker at the Gateway School cafeteria for 30 years until retiring in 2008. She also worked summers for nearly 30 years at the Blue Heaven Blueberry Farm.
Angie leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Rodney G. Savery; sons, Skip, John, and Doug Savery; daughter, Terri Mayer and son-in-law Andy Mayer; three grandchildren and two sisters.
She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers as well as her son, Thomas Savery and granddaughter, Emily Savery.
FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be no services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers or contributions Angie would be thrilled if you would enjoy a big bowl of ice cream with your family and hold dear the simple things in life.
To view full obituary, please visit www.DERYFUNERALHOME.com