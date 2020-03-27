|
|
Angelina Lingoski was born to Mary and Dominick Fezzie on January 21, 1921. She died peacefully on Friday, April 20, 2020.
Angie loved her childhood on Pacific Street, a veritable kid League of Nations from diverse cultures. A caring woman of great vitality and joyfulness, she gave 2,666.50 R.S.V.P Lifetime Hours helping the Berkshire Humane Society, Pittsfield Beautiful, a first grade classroom program, and others. Also creative, Angie exhibited her fine quilts; sang in the St. Mark's Choir and a local production of "The Merry Widow"; loved drawing and painting; and had a passionate green thumb with morning glories and tomatoes abounding.
She was pre-deceased by her husband Edward Lingoski, her brothers Charles Fezzie and Frank Fezzie and her sister Claire Dodge. Survivors include her brother Thomas Fezzi, daughters Bonnie Lingoski and Marie Frank, granddaughter Nina Frank, grandson-in-law Andy Meeker, great grandchildren Ellery Jane Frank and Miller Emerson Frank, and beloved nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, a small private service will be held at the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, Pastor of St. Mark's Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Berkshire Humane Society or to Hospice of Western and Central Massachusetts may be made in Angelina's honor in care of the funeral home at 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 27, 2020