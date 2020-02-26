Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelina Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelina Reid


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelina Reid Obituary
Angelina Reid, 86, of 184 Newell Street, Pittsfield, died Monday, February 24, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born in Staletti, Province of Catanzaro, Calabria, Italy, daughter of George and Antoinette Parfati Mantella, she came to United States in 1943, settling in Pittsfield. She attended schools in both Italy and Pittsfield.

Mrs. Reid was employed in client management by Berkshire County Association for Retarded Citizens and at Wendell House. She retired in July 2017 with 27 years service.

She had been a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. She enjoyed gardening, playing with her dogs, and was a devoted Elvis fan and collector of his memorabilia.

Mrs. Reid is survived by three sons, Rick (and Darcy) Reid of Pittsfield, David Reid of Boston, and Edward Reid of Pittsfield; eight daughters, Victoria Vaughn of Pittsfield, Theresa Weglin of California, Lisa (Edward, Jr.) Demary of Pittsfield, Lucia Reid Lawson (partner, Armand Impionbato) of Springfield, Nicola (Edward, Jr.) McMahon of Pittsfield, Tera McGrath of Pittsfield, Diana Reid of Pittsfield, and Rebecca Reid of South Carolina; 23 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter; a sister, Connie Frangipane of Pittsfield; and many nieces of nephews, and longtime partner, David Slick of Pittsfield.

She was pre-deceased by three sons, James Vaughn, Thomas DeLaCruz, and Troy Reid; and a brother, Antonio Mantella of Italy.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Angelina Reid will be held Thursday, February 27, at 11:00 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME in PITTSFIELD with Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church, officiating. Calling hours will precede the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -