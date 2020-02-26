|
Angelina Reid, 86, of 184 Newell Street, Pittsfield, died Monday, February 24, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Staletti, Province of Catanzaro, Calabria, Italy, daughter of George and Antoinette Parfati Mantella, she came to United States in 1943, settling in Pittsfield. She attended schools in both Italy and Pittsfield.
Mrs. Reid was employed in client management by Berkshire County Association for Retarded Citizens and at Wendell House. She retired in July 2017 with 27 years service.
She had been a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. She enjoyed gardening, playing with her dogs, and was a devoted Elvis fan and collector of his memorabilia.
Mrs. Reid is survived by three sons, Rick (and Darcy) Reid of Pittsfield, David Reid of Boston, and Edward Reid of Pittsfield; eight daughters, Victoria Vaughn of Pittsfield, Theresa Weglin of California, Lisa (Edward, Jr.) Demary of Pittsfield, Lucia Reid Lawson (partner, Armand Impionbato) of Springfield, Nicola (Edward, Jr.) McMahon of Pittsfield, Tera McGrath of Pittsfield, Diana Reid of Pittsfield, and Rebecca Reid of South Carolina; 23 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter; a sister, Connie Frangipane of Pittsfield; and many nieces of nephews, and longtime partner, David Slick of Pittsfield.
She was pre-deceased by three sons, James Vaughn, Thomas DeLaCruz, and Troy Reid; and a brother, Antonio Mantella of Italy.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Angelina Reid will be held Thursday, February 27, at 11:00 a.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME in PITTSFIELD with Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church, officiating. Calling hours will precede the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020