Angelo "Pro" Carusotto, 92, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on April 6, 1927, he was the son of Joseph and Gladys Luguidici Carusotto. Mr. Carusotto attended Pittsfield High School and went on to serve with the US Navy in WW ll where he became a Navy Aviator Pilot. He married the former Lillian Theresa Ziter on July 4, 1951, she predeceased him on April 29,2014. Angelo was also predeceased by his brothers, John and Salvatore Carusotto.
He worked as an Auto Body Technician for many years and worked for General Electric on the Rail crew along with other positions.
Pro's passions were spending time on Onota Lake with friends and family, where he would teach anyone and everyone the sport of Water Skiing. In The late 50's, he operated a tour boat "The Onota Queen" where people would gather to enjoy the beauty of the lake. He was a Certified Diver and a member of the Onota Lake Skin Divers Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, flying and was an avid marksman.
Pro's nickname came at a very young age, due to his ability to fix anything.
Mr. Carusotto is survived by his children, Jane Virgilio and her husband Del (Skip) Virgilio of Pittsfield, and Joseph Carusotto of Pittsfield; brother, Anthony Carusotto; two granddaughters, Shanda Virgilio and Rena Ferry (Mark); and two great-grandsons, Del "Ace" Virgilio and Logan Anthony Ferry, along with many nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February, 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St Charles Borromeo Church, celebrated by Rev. Peter A Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Burial will follow at St Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St. Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of his late wife, Lillian Carusotto, to the in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 25, 2020