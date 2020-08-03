Angelo P. Berasi, Jr., 92, of North Adams died peacefully on Friday July 31, 2020 at home surrounded by his children after a short illness. Angelo was born in North Adams, MA, on May 29, 1928 a son of the late Angelo Berasi Sr. and Maria (Cellana) Berasi.
Angelo was a WWII veteran, enlisting in the U.S Navy in 1946 and serving aboard the USS Foss as an electrician and fireman first class. After his service, Angelo worked at General Electric, Pittsfield, MA, for 38 years as a Test Engineer.
Our dad was a determined self learner with a quiet manner, but powerful influence. He had a stealth sense of honor and total devotion to family and was a die-hard New York Giant fan. He was, in our opinion, the best Nonno anyone could have, loving and generous, and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by four children; Francesca Boisjolie (Kevin), David Berasi, Roberta Lamb, Elizabeth Boland, all of North Adams, six grandchildren, Matthew Lamb, Kenneth Lamb, Kevin Lamb, Nicholas Berasi, Michael (Sully) Boland and Jonathan Boland, and two great-grandchildren, Josephine Lamb and Reece Lamb.
Angelo was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Patricia (Gilmore) Berasi, who died in 1999 and his sister Frances Roberts who died in 2018 and his son- in- law Kenneth Lamb who died in 2005.
Funeral services will be private with burial in Southview Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
Funeral services will be private with burial in Southview Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
