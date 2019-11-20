Home

Anita E. Haecker


1936 - 2019
Anita E. Haecker Obituary
Anita E. Haecker, 83, of Pittsfield, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Born in East Germany on October 15, 1936, she attended schools in Germany and moved to the United States in 1960.

She worked as a waitress at the Red Lion Inn for over 25 years.

Anita enjoyed knitting, baking, gardening and bird watching.

Anita is survived by her children, Barbara Fredrick, Stefan Haecker and Andreas Haecker; siblings, Hartmut Haubold, Ruth Bartlenski and Elisa Glaser; a cousin, Franzie Arnold and his wife, Judith Arnold; grandchildren, Steven Haecker, Victoria Jondro and Sean Haecker as well as many great grandchildren.

Funeral Notice:

Funeral services for Anita Haecker will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mass Audubon Canoe Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019
