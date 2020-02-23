|
Anita Gaulden, 66, of Pittsfield, MA, peacefully passed away February 19, 2020, surrounded by her family at Berkshire Medical Center.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be held TUESDAY, February 25, 2020, at 11am at Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 163 Linden St. Pittsfield, MA. Calling hours will be held MONDAY, February 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Women of Color Giving Circle in care of the funeral home. To view complete obituary, please visit www.DERYFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020