Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Gaulden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Gaulden


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Gaulden Obituary
Anita Gaulden, 66, of Pittsfield, MA, peacefully passed away February 19, 2020, surrounded by her family at Berkshire Medical Center.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services will be held TUESDAY, February 25, 2020, at 11am at Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 163 Linden St. Pittsfield, MA. Calling hours will be held MONDAY, February 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Women of Color Giving Circle in care of the funeral home. To view complete obituary, please visit www.DERYFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -