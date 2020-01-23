Home

Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Anita J. Hanlon


1923 - 2020
Anita J. Hanlon Obituary
Anita J. (Raymond) Hanlon, 96, of Williamstown died on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Williamstown Commons.

Anita was born in Williamstown on June 27, 1923 to the late Herman and Blanche (Bourez) Raymond. She was a graduate of Williamstown High School and attended North Adams Teaching School. Anita was a decorated veteran of the United States Navy during World War II. She also obtained her pilot's license. She was employed for many years at the Williamstown Elementary School as a teacher's aide.

Anita was predeceased by her husband Charles W. Hanlon. She was also predeceased by her sons Neil F., Mark W. and Glen R. Hanlon as well as her siblings Herman and Marie Raymond.

She leaves her daughter Nora B. Hanlon of Rotterdam, NY and her two sons Kevin C. Hanlon and his fiance Nancy Sacco and Kyle J. and his wife Kimberly Hanlon of North Adams and her daughter-in-law Donna Vallencourt Hanlon. She also leaves her grandchildren Trevor, Jason, Derek, Terese, Brittany, Kelsey and Allison as well as several great-grandchildren.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Funeral Mass for Anita will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 am at Sts. Patrick & Raphael Parish, Williamstown. Burial will follow the funeral at Eastlawn Cemetery. Calling hours for Anita will be held on Sunday, January 26 from 3-5 p.m. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI FUNERAL HOME WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St., North Adams, MA 01247. Donations in Anita's memory may be made to the Williamstown Commons Activities Fund through the care of the funeral home. To add o the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020
