Ann A. Reynolds
1930 - 2020
Ann Anita Reynolds, 89, of Pine Valley Park in Cheshire, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home. Born in Brooklyn, NY on November 30, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Greta Staple Pehmoller.

Ann grew up in Brooklyn, and moved to the Berkshires many years ago. She was educated in Bronx schools and was a 1948 graduate of William Howard Taft High School in Bronx, NY.

She married the late Louis A. Reynolds on July 23, 1963. He predeceased her on March 8, 2014.

Mrs. Reynolds was a waitress for many years, having worked at Green Acres, The Chowder House for 15 years and in New York State.

She enjoyed going to the casino, playing Bingo, crocheting, knitting, rug making and especially enjoyed and loved her family. She was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Cheshire.

Mrs. Reynolds leaves behind her son, Rosario Caridi and wife Regina of Catskill, NY; daughters, Margaret Sgarlato and husband Rocky of NYC, Jennifer Caridi of Cheshire, and Karen E. Reynolds of Troy, NY; Step-daughter, Deborah Velez and husband Peter of Pittsfield, and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Reynolds of Pittsfield; nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her step-son Jeffrey Reynolds and her brother, Henry Pehmoller.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private at Dery-Cheshire Funeral Home, with burial at Cheshire Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Cheshire Fire and Ambulance, in care of DERY-CHESHIRE FUNERAL HOME, PO Box 445, Cheshire, MA .

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
