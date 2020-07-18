Ann Alice Snow, 84, of Lanesborough, MA, passed away July 15, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center.



She was born in Pittsfield on June 19, 1936 to the late Rasmus and Irene King Kristensen.



A 1954 graduate of St. Joseph High School, she married Paul Snow on April 18, 1964.



Mrs. Snow was primarily a homemaker and at one time worked an a LPN for Berkshire Medical Center for 10 years.



A communicant of the former North American Martyrs Church, she was also very active in the Hinsdale Lions Club for over 30 years.



Mrs. Snow leaves behind her husband Paul Snow of Lanesborough; three children, Michele M. Snow of Orlando, FL, Paul Brian Snow and wife Danna of Lee, MA, and Darcy A. Snow of Orlando, FL; four grandchildren, Jonathan Snow (Erin) of Portland, OR, Benjamin Snow (Amber) of Pittsfield, Katrina Snow of Lowell, and Daniel Snow of Lee; Two great-grandchildren, Brody Hyden and Emilia Snow. As well as her brother, William Kristensen of Lanesborough.



She was predeceased by her siblings, Neil Kristensen, Irene Dufur, and Margaret Kristensen.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral home services for Mrs. Snow will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, officiated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. There will be an hour of visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Hinsdale Lions Club in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



