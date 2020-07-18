1/1
Ann A. Snow
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Alice Snow, 84, of Lanesborough, MA, passed away July 15, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center.

She was born in Pittsfield on June 19, 1936 to the late Rasmus and Irene King Kristensen.

A 1954 graduate of St. Joseph High School, she married Paul Snow on April 18, 1964.

Mrs. Snow was primarily a homemaker and at one time worked an a LPN for Berkshire Medical Center for 10 years.

A communicant of the former North American Martyrs Church, she was also very active in the Hinsdale Lions Club for over 30 years.

Mrs. Snow leaves behind her husband Paul Snow of Lanesborough; three children, Michele M. Snow of Orlando, FL, Paul Brian Snow and wife Danna of Lee, MA, and Darcy A. Snow of Orlando, FL; four grandchildren, Jonathan Snow (Erin) of Portland, OR, Benjamin Snow (Amber) of Pittsfield, Katrina Snow of Lowell, and Daniel Snow of Lee; Two great-grandchildren, Brody Hyden and Emilia Snow. As well as her brother, William Kristensen of Lanesborough.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Neil Kristensen, Irene Dufur, and Margaret Kristensen.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral home services for Mrs. Snow will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, officiated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Burial will follow in Pittsfield Cemetery. There will be an hour of visitation from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Hinsdale Lions Club in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
12:30 PM
Dery Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Dery Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Burial
Pittsfield Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved