Mrs. Ann C. (Iodice) Hoskins, 84, of North Adams, died on April 28, 2020 at Williamstown Commons. She was born in Newton, MA on December 31, 1935, daughter of the late Armand and Susan (Callese) Iodice. She attended schools in Watertown and graduated from the former Rosary Academy Catholic High School in Watertown. Mrs. Hoskins worked as an x-ray technician for the former North Adams Regional Hospital until her retirement. She had also been Peace Corps volunteer from 1962 to 1964 in Brazil. Her husband, Joseph M. Hoskins, whom she married on November 11, 1967 died in 1995. She is survived by her son, David Hoskins of Winchester, VA and one granddaughter, Boston Hoskins. She was predeceased by a brother, Arnold Iodice and by two sisters, Linda Iodice and Marie Flewelling. Funeral services will be private. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 10, 2020.