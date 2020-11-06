Ann Cronin Del Grande ("Granny"), loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, November 1 at the age of 89.
Born in Great Barrington, MA on January 9, 1931, Ann, a 1948 graduate of the former Searles High School and a 1950 graduate of Berkshire Business College went on to work at Pioneer Credit, Inc. and in 1951 married her high school sweetheart J. James ("Jimmy") Del Grande who pre-deceased her in 1998. They owned and ran the well-known Macano Inn in Housatonic, MA from 1953 until retiring to Wareham in 1984 where she enjoyed living at her lake home and pursuing her interests in painting, gardening, Tai Chi and golf. She became an avid golfer, proud of her two hole-in-ones and a talented painter and crafter. Her talents, quick wit, sense of humor, love of family, faith in God and her infectious smile will be sorely missed.
The daughter of the late Joseph H. Cronin and Mary Brennan Cronin, she is survived by her loving family: her daughter, Laurie D. McDonnell and husband Michael of Wareham, MA; her six sons and four daughters-in-law, Jim of Marion; Peter and Robin of West Stockbridge; David and Anne of Lee; Michael and Margaret of Housatonic; Tim and Kathy of Newton, all in Massachusetts, and Joe of Pinehurst, NC, along with her 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren whom she cherished so greatly.
It is with deepest regret that all funeral services will be private out of concern for the health and safety of her friends and family due to the threat of Coronavirus. A celebration of Ann's life will be held at a later date
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Ann's memory may be made to the building fund of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish at Corpus Christi Church in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME, 33 South Street, Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com
.