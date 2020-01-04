|
Ann Louise (Cain) Burke, 75, of Dalton and formerly of W. Stockbridge, died on Thursday, January 2nd at home surrounded by her beloved family.
Born in Pittsfield on February 2, 1944, Ann was the daughter of the late Francis and Helen Cain. She was educated in the local schools, and went on to earn two associates degrees in business. She first earned a degree from Berkshire Community College and her second was from Fisher Junior College. Ann was an incredibly hard working woman who always put the needs of her family above her own. In her younger years, Ann worked as a toll collector on the Massachusetts Turnpike and drove school bus. She later became employed at General Electric where she progressed within the company. Prior to Ann's retirement after 25 years, she was working as the office manager for the sourcing department of GE Plastics.
A true "Renaissance Woman," Ann was talented in many crafts. She was a terrific cook, she enjoyed sewing and knitting, and most importantly, she adored painting and card making. Ann's craft room is one to envy. Whether she was creating special shirts for family and friends or painting wine glasses as a wedding gift, she was happiest in her craft room.
Ann met the love of her life, Bob Burke, in 1959, and they were married on August 25, 1962 at St. Marks Church in Pittsfield. Together they spent 33 years living in W. Stockbridge where they raised their family. They then moved to their dream home in Dalton where they have resided since 2001. Ann loved that home and found great joy in mowing the lawn on her John Deere tractor and spending time listening to the waterfall in the backyard.
Ann was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed her many trips across the country to visit her daughters, and later grandchildren, and also visited Germany twice with Bob. She was kind and caring and will be missed by her many friends who loved her deeply and will remember fondly her red lipstick kisses.
In addition to her husband, Ann is survived by her three daughters, Dawn Teague and her husband Michael of Bixby, OK, Laurie Mahoney and her husband Paul of Whitinsville, MA, and Tracy Foster and her husband Darryl of Yorktown, VA. She also leaves her grandchildren, Courtney Ruby, Kaitlin Walker, Jake Teague, Patrick, Reagan and Mackenzie Mahoney, and Jordyn Foster, five great grandchildren, as well as two more on the way, her brother David Cain and his wife Diane of Boca Raton, FL, her sister, Suzanne Angelo of Chelsea, AL, her sisters-in-law, Mary Fass and Kathy Smegal, and many nieces and nephews. Ann was predeceased by her brothers, Jerry and Paul Cain.
SERVICES: Calling Hours for Ann will be Sunday, January 5th from 12-3PM at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield. The celebration of Ann's life will continue Monday morning from the funeral home beginning at 10:45AM and a Liturgy of Christian Burial to follow at Noon at St. Agnes Church of Dalton with Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Asheulot Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Berkshire VNA or Hospice Care in the Berkshires, in care of the Funeral Home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 4, 2020