Ann Louise Christopher, 68, of Pittsfield died Thursday, November 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Berkshire Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ann was born in Pittsfield on January 12, 1951 to the late William and Viola Liccardi Christopher. Ann attended local schools and was a graduate of Pittsfield High School. She also had a BA degree in Secondary Education from North Adams State College. After graduating from North Adams State College, Ann had worked for GE Ordnance and at Highland School. In 1958 Ann was the first drum major for the Monarchs Drum & Bugle Corps. Ann had also enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Mexico and throughout Europe. She had a great love of animals especially dogs.
Besides her lifetime friend, Pam Beuth of Pittsfield, Ann is survived by her brothers Paul Christopher of Pittsfield and Jerry Christopher (Terri) of Lanesboro. Ann loved all of her nieces and nephews and treated them as if they were her own children. She leaves behind Eric Christopher (Jen), Dean Christopher, Ryan Christopher (Odette), Jesse Christopher and Carrie Christopher (Ed) and several great nieces and nephews. Ann also is survived by her only remaining Aunt, Mary Kirchner. She also leaves behind her beloved dogs, Ricky and Lucy.
Ann's family is sincerely grateful for the excellent care and service provided by the staff at BMC and Hospice.
Funeral Notice: A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Church, 414 North St., Pittsfield with the Rev. Monsignor Michael A. Shershanovich, Pastor officiating. PLEASE GATHER AT THE CHURCH. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are No Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to BERKSHIRE HUMANE SOCIETY in care of the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 who is in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 19, 2019