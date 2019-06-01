|
Ann Louise (Belot) Langlois, age 77, of Pittsfield died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center after a long illness.
Ann was born in Pittsfield on February 18, 1942, the daughter of the late Louis E. and Anna (Dolphin) Belot. She was a 1959 graduate of Pittsfield High School and worked for many years as a home health aide.
Proud to have a big family, Ann loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved caring for others around her, and enjoyed shopping with her friend Rose and going for rides. In her younger years, Ann enjoyed being outdoors and camping.
An avid animal lover, Ann rescued countless cats over the years. Her most recent rescue was her beloved kitty "Chubbs."
Ann is survived by 4 children, Donna Sondrini and her husband Thomas of Pittsfield, Christine M. Langlois and her significant other John Casford of Lebanon, NY, Virginia Langlois of Pittsfield and Michael J. Langlois and his wife Claire of Pittsfield. She also leaves her 7 grandchildren, Brandy, Trey, Hollie, Jade, David, Ashlee and Scott, and 12 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Dianne E. Langlois, in 2001 and her son, John L. Eppoliti, in 2010.
SERVICES: Calling Hours for Ann will be MONDAY, June 3rd from 5-7PM at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will be FRIDAY, June 7th at 11 AM at St. Joseph's Cemetery with Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to: The , in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 1, 2019