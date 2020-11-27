Ann Marie (Urquhart) ("Sis") Griswold of Adams, MA died Friday, November 20, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness. Sis was born in Adams on March 28, 1933, to James H. & Anna (Weaver) Urquhart, Sr. and was a member of the Adams High School class of 1951. She was a communicant of St. Thomas Aquinas Church where she married her husband, Gary M. Griswold, on April 27, 1957. She held many jobs during her lifetime but is most remembered for being the best waitress at The Captain's Table in Williamstown where she worked for many years. Sis had an infectious smile and loved to laugh. She enjoyed dancing, snowmobiling and vacationing at the beach with Shana and John but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her "guy", great-grandson Kayden Boucher, who took great care of her. Sis was a beautiful lady who loved unconditionally and who was loved by everyone she met. She was one in a million and will be missed immensely. Besides her daughter and best friend Shana and son-in-law John Malloy of Clarksburg, she leaves sons Darren Griswold and Gary W. Griswold of Adams and daughter Desiree Bohl and her husband Michael of Amherst, sister Patsy and her husband Francis, God daughter Debbie Duval, special nephew David Martel, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends. She also leaves her "girls", the special ladies from Mountainview Home Services, Donna, Rose, Janice and Barb who enjoyed her company and took wonderful care of her. She was predeceased by her husband Gary M. Griswold who died September 29, 2015, her parents James H. & Anna Urquhart, Sr., and brothers William C. Urquhart, James H. Urquhart, Jr. and Robert Urquhart. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the William C. Urquhart Trophy, James H. Urquhart, Jr. or Robert Urquhart Scholarships through Hoosac Valley High School Guidance Dept., 125 Savoy Rd., Cheshire, MA 01225. There will be no services per Sis' request. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
.