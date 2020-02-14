|
|
Ann Marie Pariselli, 78 of Norton, MA (formerly a long-time resident of Pittsfield) died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 with family by her side.
Born in Pittsfield on January 25, 1942, the daughter of Roland and Claire Bradley Meunier, she was a 1959 graduate of St. Joseph Central High School, a 1962 graduate of St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing. Continuing her education, she graduated in 1964 from Syracuse University and Lemoyne College.
Mrs. Pariselli enjoyed a long and varied nursing career beginning at St. Luke's Hospital in Pittsfield. Her work then took her to St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, St. Francis Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii, and then to Rome (N.Y.) Developmental Center. She returned to Pittsfield to work at Berkshire Medical Center and then for Dr. Vicki Smith and Dr. Brian Dempsey. She also volunteered with the Berkshire Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Mrs. Pariselli was a communicant of St. Mark Church. She was a member of the American Nurses Association and St. Luke's Alumni Association. She had been a member of the former Sons of Italy ITAM Lodge 564, and was a volunteer at the Pittsfield Girls Club.
She lived an active life of knitting, dancing, cooking, gardening, and jokes. She was a caring pediatric nurse with great sense of humor, who believed that laughter is the best medicine.
Her husband, Americo A. "Count" Pariselli, whom she married August 11, 1974 in Verona, New York, died October 30, 1994.
Mrs. Pariselli is survived by three daughters, Christina M. Leftwich (Kerry) of Gobles, Mich., Angela M. Santos (Jason) of Norton, Mass., and Teresa M. Rigdon (Jason) of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; her stepchildren, Paulette Halliday of Athens, Ohio and Ann Marie (Jeff) Bartholomew of Walkersville, Maryland; four sisters, Margaret McMahon of Richmond, Mary Lou Burdick of Cheshire, Ellen Meunier of Pittsfield, and Catherine Grady of Dalton; four brothers, Peter Meunier of Hinsdale, James Meunier of Mechanicsville, Virginia, John Meunier of Liverpool, N.Y., and Mark Meunier of Dalton; eight grandchildren, eleven step grandchildren, and eleven step great grandchildren; and many beloved sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was pre-deceased by a daughter, Angela Meunier who died in 1969, a sister Claire Brown who died in 2019, a brother Paul Meunier who died in 2003, and a step-son Anthony Pariselli who died in 2006.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Memorial Mass for Ann Meunier Pariselli will be celebrated Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Mark Church in Pittsfield by her nephew, Rev. Christopher J. Waitekus. There are no calling hours. A private burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee. The omission of flowers is requested; however, those who desire may make memorial contributions to the March of Dimes or Berkshire County Kids Place both in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 14, 2020