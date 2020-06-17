Ann M. Polastri, 84, formerly of Allengate Ave in Pittsfield, passed away peacefully after a long illness, on June 13, 2020, at Wingate-Melbourne where she resided for the last four years.



Born in Pittsfield on August 26, 1935, she was the daughter of the late James and Ellen Harbinson McGuigan.



She attended Pittsfield schools and was a 1953 graduate of Pittsfield High School. Ann married the late Aldo S. Polastri on June 2, 1962. He predeceased her on March 21, 1999.



Ann worked for the former Eaton Paper Company for over 10 years but was primarily a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, especially her trips to Ireland, Italy, Cape Cod and Disney World. Ann loved the outdoors especially her birds and squirrels and in her younger years loved to fish and target shoot.



Ann leaves behind her children, Sheila A. LaBarbera, Stephen J. Polastri and wife Christin, Paul A. Polastri and wife Rebecca all of Pittsfield and Jennifer A. Charron and husband Dennis of Lakeville, MN. She leaves six grandchildren, Taylor Walk, Erin Walk, Thomas Walk of Devon PA, Macy Polastri, Ryan Polastri and Maxwell Polastri all of Pittsfield and son-in-law, Karl Walk of Devon, PA. Ann was predeceased by her daughter, Mary L. Walk on June 6, 2019.



Ann also leaves sisters Patricia Stone (Wendell) and Eileen Trumbell and a brother John McGuigan, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother James McGuigan and sister Cathleen Furey.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services for Mrs. Polastri will be held, THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Cheshire Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Those attending are asked to bring their own face mask. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



