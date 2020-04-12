|
Ms. Ann M. Ring, 91, of Pittsfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on March 31, 1929, the daughter of the late Patrick J. and Catherine McDonnell Ring, she graduated from Pittsfield High School, Pro Merito in 1946. She then attended St. Luke's Hospital School of X-Ray Technicians, from where she graduated in 1949.
Ann worked as a radiologic technologist at Berkshire Medical Center for 42 dedicated years, until her retirement in 1994. Throughout her career, she gave many seminars pertaining to the growth of the profession.
She was an accomplished swimmer, lifeguard, and belonged to the synchronized swim team at the Pittsfield Girls Club.
Ann was extremely active in her community. She was a member of the American Registry Radiologic Technologists, the American Society of Radiologic Technologists, and the Massachusetts Society of Radiologic Technologists, and the Skyline Country Club. She was a friend of Bill W. for over 30 years.
Ann was a communicant of St. Charles Church in Pittsfield.
Besides her goddaughter, Karen Hume (Harry), Ann is survived by her cousins, Philip Lamoureux (Judith) of Arizona, Mark Lederer (Lesley) of Rhode Island, and Daniel Lederer (Lola) of Rhode Island, Mary Colosky (Doug) of Connecticut, Donald Lederer, Jr (Elizabeth) of Texas.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Ms. Ann Ring will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Charles Church or Hospice of Western and Central Mass in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 12, 2020