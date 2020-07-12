1/1
Ann Marie Menard
1946 - 2020
Ann Marie Menard, 73, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Philias Menard with whom she shared 52 years of marriage.

She was born in Chelsea on September 13, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Alfred and Theresa (Holland) Gisetto.

Ann Marie was raised in Chelsea and was a graduate of Chelsea High School, Class of 1964. She worked at Sky Chef in East Boston, Schrafft's Chocolate Factory in Charlestown and more recently at Market Basket in Chelsea. She loved life and cherished time with her family and friends.

In addition to her loving husband Philias, she leaves her children; Michael Menard and his wife Heather of Wells, ME, Lisa Luke and her husband Paul of Hudson, NH, her grandchildren; Janessa, Jaycie, Jocelyn and her partner Varian Ricard, and Mikey, her brother Luigi Gisetto of Townsend, her sister Karen Kehoe and her husband Richard of Chelsea, her brother-in-laws; Anthony Menard and his wife Heather of Piermont, NH, Charles Menard of Poughkeepsie, NY, Joseph Menard and his wife Tamara of Glenndale, AZ and Peter Menard and his wife Valerie of Watertown, NY, his sister-in-laws; Ella Dean of Pittsfield, Bernadette Menard and her husband Francis Romero of Pittsfield, Barbara Hickle of Merrillville, IN and Florence Menard of Pittsfield. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Ann Marie was predeceased by her sister-in-laws; Kathleen Wilson and Marguerite Menard, also by Derek Massucco, the fiance of Janessa Luke.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 4pm to 7pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral services will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Ann Marie's name to Mass General Hospital Pancreatic Cancer Research, 165 Cambridge St. Suite 600, Boston, MA 02114 or www.massgeneral.org Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
