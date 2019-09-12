|
On July 19, 2019 Ann Foster passed away after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. She leaves her husband of 61 years, Douglas Foster, a resident of Williamstown. She also leaves her 3 children: Susan Culver of Chicago, IL, Emily Verbeck of Doylestown, PA, and James Foster of Atlanta, GA, along with 11 grandchildren. She is survived by her brother John Priesing of Bronxville, NY. She was predeceased by her parents and her oldest child, David Foster.
Ann was born on May 26, 1931 in Bridgeport, CT to Carl and Elizabeth Priesing. A few years later Ann and the family moved to a suburb of Chicago, followed by another move to Scarsdale, NY, where Ann attended Scarsdale High School, graduating in 1949. Ann then entered Pembroke College, part of Brown University, where she majored in American studies with a minor in Art History.
Ann entered the workforce in New York City. Among other jobs she worked for Patti Page, the famous signer ("Tennessee Waltz") answering her fan mail. She lived with four other girls, a friend from Pembroke, a Vassar graduate, and 2 graduates of Mount Holyoke. In 1956 Ann and her Pembroke roommate took a trip to the Middle East and Far East, visiting Egypt, Iran, Thailand, India, and Japan.
Ann began to date a Williams graduate, a history teacher at The Hill School, who was a friend of her brother from their days at Camp Dudley. Doug and Ann were married on June 28, 1958 in an Episcopal church near Scarsdale. After a honeymoon on St. Croix, Virgin Islands, Ann moved to The Hill School where they lived in a dormitory apartment.
In June 1960, Ann gave birth to their first child, David Washburn Foster. The Fosters moved to Riverside Drive when Doug entered Columbia Law School that September. Ann helped pay for the cost of Doug's tuition by working two days a week as secretary for a private business woman. In March 1962, Ann gave birth to their second child, Susan Kent Foster, followed by Emily Bradstreet Foster in November 1967 and James Dudley Foster in December 1968.
The Fosters moved to Bronxville, NY in November 1969, where they lived for 29 years. Ann served on several Bronxville school committees and as a leader of the Girl Scouts. She started a small company, Art for Institutions, with the Thai Bank as a major client. Their four children went through Bronxville school system and then on to college. They each married and had children. In 1996 tragedy struck the Fosters when their oldest son, Dave, died of colon cancer at age 35.
In 1998 Doug retired from the practice of law and the couple moved to Bulkley St in Williamstown. Ann worked at the Clark Art Institute on the information desk where she could put to use her knowledge of art. Every October she acted as hostess for the mini reunions of Doug's Williams College class. The couple enjoyed traveling and took several Williams trips, including the battlefields of WWI and WWII, and hill towns of Umbria, and the Rhine/Moselle river cruises. They took many trips to England, toured the Canadian Rockies, and enjoyed family gatherings at Kiawah Island, SC and Deering, NH, where her parents had a summer cottage.
By September 2015 Ann's health began to decline and she was moved to Sweetwood Independent Living. Doug was able to join her there after finally selling the house in August 2016.
A private graveside service for Ann was held on August 2, 2019 at East Deering Cemetery, in NH, which was attended by 21 family members and several close friends. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019